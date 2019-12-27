To the editor:
As we close out 2019, newspaper headlines and TV newsflashes remind us of the deep divisions within our body politic at the international, national, state and local levels. I found hope and wisdom in the words included in a Christmas greeting from a friend:
"There is too much hardship in this world to not find joy every day.
"There is too much injustice in this world to not right the balance, every day.
"There is too much pain in this world to not heal every day.
"Each of us ministers to a weary world. Let us go forth now and do that which calls us to make this world more loving, more compassionate and more filled with the grace of the divine presence every day."
By Rev. Darcy Roake, Unitarian-Universalist minister currently serving in New Orleans.
CAROL MEYER
Ridgeway
