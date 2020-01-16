To the editor:
To the editor:
How come America can go to other countries to fight evil but can’t get rid of the Ku Klux Klan the oldest domestic terrorist organization in the nation?
PAMELA HAIRSTON CHISHOLM
Martinsville
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this letter included an incorrect spelling of the author's last name.
