To the editor:
Looks like the socialist/communist movement is dying on the vine. Makes you wonder if the whole virus thing is their one last grasp to gain power. Remember the virus started in the world's largest Communist country. Do not put anything past is evil idealism.
BENJAMIN GRAVELY
Martinsville
