To the editor:
For a little clarity, here are a few tidbits of information for Bulletin readers who may have read some recent opinions.
Lies: When Democratic politicians stop lying, there might be moral high ground to talk about the lies of Republican politicians. Sadly, there are few politicians who don’t embellish the truth from time to time. Quite frankly, a lie is a lie is a lie, and all are wrong. But as of yet, President Trump hasn’t lied in order to take over 20% of our nation’s economy. I’m sure everyone remembers President Obama’s lie: “You can keep your doctors and your insurance and save $1500 per family” to take over our health care.
Bird deaths: “Wind turbines kill an estimated 140,000 to 328,000 birds each year in North America, making it the most threatening form of green energy. And yet, it's also one of the most rapidly expanding energy industries: more than 49,000 individual wind turbines now exist across 39 states." National Audubon Society (March 16, 2016).
I’m sure there have been thousands more wind turbines built since 2016, killing thousands more birds each year. Of course, what value are birds if you are promoting the murder of millions of unborn children each year through abortion?
Growth: When Obama was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2009, the national debt was $10.626 trillion. When he left office on Jan. 20, 2017, it was $19.947 trillion. It explains why some would say Obama added $9 trillion to the debt — more than any other president. I’m not sure Democrats should be so quick to brag about a “new normal” (Obama’s words) of 2% growth while adding $9 trillion to our debt!
“The IMF acknowledges: "The financing of any level of public expenditure, whether through taxation or borrowing, involves the absorption of real resources by the public sector that otherwise would be available to the private sector.” “For every $1 of government spending, private sector spending is reduced by 2.” –Heritage Foundation.
ROBBIE WATKINS
Spencer
