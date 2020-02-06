Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... STOKES COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... ROCKINGHAM COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... CASWELL COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... THE CITY OF DANVILLE IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHERN PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHERN HALIFAX COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... HENRY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 200 AM EST FRIDAY. * AT 504 PM EST, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED PERSISTENT LIGHT TO MODERATE RAINFALL ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. TWO TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN SINCE MIDNIGHT, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS OBSERVED. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE CONTINUED FLOODING INCLUDE... DANVILLE... EDEN... REIDSVILLE... MARTINSVILLE... SOUTH BOSTON... WENTWORTH... AND MAYODAN. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA BY MIDNIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN THE THREAT OF FLOODING IS MORE DIFFICULT TO SEE. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&