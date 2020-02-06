To the editor:
The Democratic Party should have given up after the (failed) Mueller Report, which cost $30 million-plus of "hard-earned" taxpayers' money on a fictitious "Russian collusion." But since that did not overturn the 2016 Trump election, they went after the president on a mysterious "whistleblower" charge that he had endangered American security over a phone call with Ukraine that was supposedly overheard.
We can hardly even fathom the cost to the taxpayers for this sham of an investigation, with no evidence of any wrongdoing. The Democrats have done practically nothing in the job they were elected to do but hold hearing after hearing with no proof of any kind, while President Trump has been attaining new records of achievement, resulting in a booming economy.
This total effort to destroy President Trump by the Democrats has divided this country in more ways than ever before. But we still have Democratic presidential hopefuls such as Mike Bloomberg, who wants to control our lives by taking our guns, killing our babies, promoting sanctuary cities, raising our taxes, opening up our borders, reducing tariffs on China (which costs us billions). And he calls himself uniting our country.
He, like the rest of the Democrats, is all about power, which will control the liberal media Kool-Aid drinkers, and us deplorables plus the "smelly Walmart shoppers."
It is time to stop all this investigating and start working together to help our citizens reach some of their goals. We have a president who has indicated he wants to "Make America Great Again" and doing it to the chagrin of a party that hates him more than they love this country. It is time to stop the hating and work together for a change.
STEVE EANES
Ridgeway
