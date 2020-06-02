It’s time to work together
To the editor:
On June 7, 2019, I wrote a letter I wrote to the Bulletin expressing my view that it is the “availability of media outlets that provide access to diverse viewpoints that helps to distinguish the United States from countries such as Russia, China and North Korea where an autocrat’s view is the only one heard and often promoted through a single state-run media outlet.”
I am grateful that the Bulletin continues to provide citizens of the Martinsville-Henry County region a platform to express opinions on issues of concern in the form of its editorial page.
The concerns expressed to the editor have evolved since 2019 beyond a focus on partisan battles over occupancy of the White House to include how to stop the spread of a deadly virus, treat its victims safely and effectively, and support an economy reeling from staggering unemployment.
As in 2019, there is a critical need for citizens to actively engage in debate supported by facts, not misinformation, to think rationally rather react emotionally and, most importantly, to be collaborative and not divisive.
It is the need to collaborate during problem solving that presents the greatest challenge to a nation governed by a Constitution that protects free speech and free press; yet, we are at our best when we present our views, hear those of others and commit to find creative ways to work together.
Let’s get to work.
CAROL MEYER
Ridgeway
Thanks to Father Mark
To the editor:
On behalf of the Catholics in Martinsville and surrounding, I wish to acknowledge and thank Christ Episcopal Church for their warm, loving and Christ-like letter concerning Father Mark White, the pastor of St. Joseph in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi in Rocky Mount. Would that Bishop Knestout was half as gracious. His action towards a low-profile priest in rural Virginia does nothing to engender respect and admiration. Instead, it sends a message of fear and bureaucratic control to priests and laity.
Obviously, the punishment seems extreme, regardless of the “crime.” And what is the “crime” that was so egregious that would warrant dismissal from two parishes, even dismissal from the priesthood? Being critical of the Church’s handling of sexual abuse by clergy and bishops. Meanwhile, pending Father Mark’s appeal to the Congregation of the Clergy in Rome, for the transgression of his rights, per Canon Law (the law that deals with Church matters), he has been forbidden to publicly perform Mass or any of the sacraments. Lately, this has been worsened by a “no trespassing order” on any church property.
In conclusion, Father Mark White has been serving the Catholics of Martinsville and Rocky Mount on and off for seven years. He is a beloved priest, hardly one that caused “division” and “discord” among his parishioners as charted by the bishop.
He should be allowed to finish his term of minister in the two locales.
MAUREEN AARON
Roanoke
