To the editor:
I just heard our Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam call President Trump delusional on TV while talking to the media the other day. That is quite interesting from a guy who stated that, after a birth, the doctor would keep the baby "comfortable" until the mother and doctor decide what to do with it. In most people's thinking this would be called infanticide. Not sure with Gov. Northam. Also, this is the same guy who apologized for wearing blackface at a college party but then said it was not him. Somehow I think this guy might be delusional.
STEVE EANES
Ridgeway
