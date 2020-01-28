To the editor,
I found Micah Robertson’s response to my letter about doing away with the KKK confusing when he mentions the Nation of Islam ("How to address issues of race," Jan. 19). First of all, what does the Nation of Islam have to do with the Klan in America?
Is the Nation the oldest domestic terrorist organization in America? Did the Nation blow up four little colored girls in church? Did the Nation infiltrate our men in blue, our police force, so that they would ignore hate crimes against blacks and Jews, while they were actually happening? Did they kill Medgar Evers and get away with it for decades? This list could go on and on; it's more than 150 years old.
America, let’s start at home. Let’s do away with the KKK. Period.
Pamela Hairston Chisholm
Martinsville
