To the editor:
I attended the screening of the locally produced movie called "Sell" at Patrick Henry Community College the other day. I saw my photo in the Bulletin (Nov. 25) talking with the people who acted in and helped produce the movie. I commended them along with the movie's creator, Natalie Hodge, for their efforts, talents and skills. I told them I wholeheartedly support efforts to assist citizens after incarceration, as they return to society.
Probably because I am older, I think the movie should be rated R and not PG-13. Ms. Hodge said she wanted to make the movie realistic. I believe the story could have been told with the same impact through the talent of the actors without that level of profanity. As a Christian, I was disturbed and offended by the foul language. An otherwise commendable effort was, for me, tainted by the foul language. So, beware, especially if you bring your kids to see it.
JOHN QUINLAN
Bassett
