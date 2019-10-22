Let’s get the word out: Fire the king!
To the editor:
In the days leading up to the American Revolution, the “Committees of Correspondence” were the political journals of their day. They spread the news throughout the 13 colonies, informing even the most remote settlers about King George III’s latest outrage. Loyalists “pushed back,” defending the king and disseminating their own version of events.
History records that the Committees succeeded in making the truth known. Our ancestors fought the War of Independence, the British yoke was thrown off, and the government of the United States of America was formed. In the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson lists the many offenses of George III.
What if the Loyalists had prevailed against the Committees of Correspondence and persuaded the colonists that old King George wasn’t so bad after all? What if certain political leaders had confused the colonists so thoroughly they became incapable of action? What if the arrogant King had been allowed to continue looting and bullying those who had come to the New World looking for a better life?
Today we have a President Who Would Be King. He flaunts the rule of law, refuses all oversight. He attempts to crush all who oppose him. He has misused his office by soliciting foreign interference in our next election. He has violated the emoluments clause of the constitution. He has obstructed justice at every turn. And yet he has his loyalists, determined to protect him at any cost.
Let’ s get the word out: Impeachment Now!
KURT MERCHANT
Martinsville
