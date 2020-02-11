To the editor:
I talk about it all the time: There are politics in sports from the parks-and-recreation level all the way up to professional. I witnessed this recently when Axton played Rich Acres at Axton. It is so sad that grown-ups are so selfish and have such a desire to win that they don't even care about the pain and humiliation it causes the kids.
Guess what, selfish ones? You’re sending the wrong message to your kid. Very few go on to college and play sports and even fewer go to the pros. An adult who lowers his or her morals and ethics to win a kids' game is very insecure. Why not teach your kids that it’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how devoted you are to the game.
There's a lesson you can pass on to your kids that’s plain and simple: good sportsmanship.
SANFORD MARTIN
Martinsville
