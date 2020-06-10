Let’s awaken the true ‘better angels’ among us
To the editor:
It is interesting that your editorial (“Where are our better angels?” June 3) ends up focusing on the casualties of the demonstrations convulsing our nation as I write this. Not a mention of the long, long list of the victims of gross misbehavior on the part of those folks in blue who should always be our champions and heroes. (Given that most of them often are.)
We could start with Emmet Till, all the way through, just in the recent memory of this overprivileged, older,white woman. Walter, Tamir, Sandra, Philando, the list goes on up to George Floyd.
Perhaps we should recognize that Mr. Floyd’s death was just the last straw, or, better, a spark lighting the huge pile of injustices made extra flammable by a nation made sad, anxious and angry by the bad luck of a pandemic plus poor leadership.
The damages are horrible — in some cases tragic — but perhaps this unprecedented uproar can finally change some of the underlying hatred, selfishness and apathy that has cost so many Americans their lives and their dignity for so long. In other words, may it awaken some of those “better angels” of our national character.
RACHEL BENEKE
Martinsville
Bizarre perspectives from the City Council
To the editor:
Maybe it’s the stress of the COVID-19 virus pandemic and the dwindling city budget, but in recent news reports the mayor and vice-mayor of Martinsville have made some peculiar statements.
At a work session concerning the city budget, after some city agencies expressed their opinions concerning their budgetary needs, the mayor said, “We have a beautiful wish list.” Also, during a budgetary meeting concerning the city schools the mayor told the school superintendent, “You know you’re not going to get your school buses, right?”
Most people would agree that school buses are essential for student transportation and student safety, but obviously not the mayor.
In another bizarre statement by the vice-mayor he said he called himself a community organizer before being on the council and said, “I hate that I won – being on the City Council.”
There is a saying to “choose your words carefully” because you never know how others will interpret and act on what you say.
Some City Council members appear to be a little stressed, or they seem to have lost interest in the people that elected them into office. Some citizens just don’t get positive vibrations from the council most of the time. Could it be that the November election is going to be like the children’s game of musical chairs?
LAWRENCE MITCHELL
Martinsville
