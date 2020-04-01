To the editor:
Your lead story about the coronavirus (“First case in region,” March 22) provided readers important information about the regional spread of the disease. As America struggles to combat this invisible invader, honest, unbiased news reporting is crucial.
Unfortunately, some journalists covering COVID-19 seem biased and intellectually dishonest, calling President Trump xenophobic for identifying it as the Chinese virus. Fearful of offending Beijing, our politically correct press corps attack the president for speaking the plain truth, while they kowtow to China, soft-pedaling information about the genesis of the virus and how China’s government exacerbated the pandemic by suppressing the truth about the outbreak in Wuhan.
Likewise regarding abortion, some in the media soft-pedal inconvenient truths about unborn babies and attack pro-life individuals and groups who speak up on their behalf. Some mindlessly characterize violence against unborn children as progress for women. Such politically correct coverage actually promotes a culture of death by suppressing the truth, that every abortion is the willful destruction of an innocent human life.
The pro-abortion mantra - “My Body, My Choice” - reveals the intellectual dishonesty and moral bankruptcy that underlies their myopic thinking. Obviously, every abortion decision is consequential for two human beings, not just one. Their self-centered viewpoint focuses solely on the woman, completely ignoring the reality of the unborn child, and reduces human life to a “thing” - a choice.
Sadly, the media’s pervasive influence has deluded large sectors of public opinion into thinking that this culture of death should be constitutionally protected. For anyone who values human life, the time to act is now. Just as our federal and state governments are laboring to protect and preserve our lives during this coronavirus pandemic, let us labor to save unborn children, remembering Proverbs 10:16: “The labor of the righteous leads to life.”
CINDY W. SHIRLEY
Martinsville
