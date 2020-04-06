To the editor:
I would like to suggest to your readers that they consider keeping a diary during this most unusual time. It does not have to be daily, but record what you are doing and what you are feeling. Think about how interesting it will be to your grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I would love to read a diary from my mother as she lived through the 1918 pandemic.
Try to include ordinary activities as well as what you are doing differently. Include what is going on in our community as well as the country and world. I am sure you have time. Don’t worry about spelling or grammar. I started mine last night. I am sure I will find it interesting to read down the road after all this uncertainty is over.
Stay safe.
VIRGINIA KING
Martinsville
