To the editor:
This past summer, did your school-age child help create a story, using words and music? Did your preschooler dance after hearing “Baby, Let’s Dance?” If so, you participated in the 2019 Blue Ridge Regional Library’s 7-week free Summer Reading Program, Showtime at the Library. Your caring librarians provided 236 such programs to engage our children.
Our 5-library system had 66 preschool reading programs, with a total participation of 376, and 343 school-age children participated in 90 programs. Do you think teenagers spend all of their time in front of a screen? No, 117 attended 17 reading programs between June and August. Beyond story times, there were book talks, crafts and performers. The BRRL didn’t leave out the adults: 204 participated through book clubs and discussions. Not all programs took place in our five libraries; librarians took story times to five additional sites, such as child-care centers, schools, recreation centers and faith-based sites.
Children and accompanying adults were fed meals or snacks through the Summer Feeding Programs at the Martinsville, Ridgeway, Bassett and Collinsville branch libraries. In partnership with the USDA and Henry County Schools’ Nutrition Department, the Martinsville Library served 999 meals, and the three Henry County branches served 1,734 meals.
We know there are households in our area that do not have discretionary income to purchase or download books for their children. Multiple studies have shown that children can lose up to three months of reading skills during the summer. These programs increased participants’ vocabulary, reading proficiency and lifelong love of reading. The program fostered school readiness and success and provided Interaction with other children in a safe, friendly and accessible environment that built inclusion, confidence and social skills.
I encourage you to visit or write a note to your Blue Ridge Regional librarians and staff for the outstanding work they provided this past summer.
MARGARET CALDWELL
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.