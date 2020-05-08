To the editor:
On Aug. 20, 1894, my great grandfather, his wife and his five children arrived in New York harbor from England. He had just enough money to buy train tickets to Chicago, where he started to work in a laundry. He lived through the Spanish/American War, World War I and the Spanish flu epidemic that is said to have killed as much as 25% of the world’s population. He never owned a house or a car. When he died in 1927, he told my grandfather that he had lived a wonderful life.
My grandfather worked in the same laundry and eventually bought the laundry. He lived through the Spanish flu, the Spanish/American War, World War I, the Great Depression, which bankrupted him, World War II and the Korean War. When he died in the late '50s, he told me that he had lived a wonderful life.
My father lived through World War I, the Spanish flu and the Great Depression, which caused him to drop out of high school and work in a gas station to help pay the family bills. He then lived through World War II and the Korean War. When he died in 1985, he told me that he had lived a wonderful life.
I was born during World War II. I have lived through the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Iraq War, the Afghanistan War, 9/11 and the Great Recession. So far. On April 25, my wife and I celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary. With the Coronavirus pandemic, it wasn’t much of a celebration, but that’s OK, because I’ve lived a wonderful life.
On April 26, I read about the Bassett High School graduates who will not get to have their graduation ceremony this year. They certainly have my sympathy because I missed my undergraduate college graduation ceremony in 1966 because I was already in the Army.
I’m not sure it’s a good idea to refer to them, however, as “being born into tragedy." As they go through their lives, they will experience many more bumps in the road, and at the end of that road, I want them to be able to say they lived a wonderful life.
DICK EPHGRAVE
Collinsville
