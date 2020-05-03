To the editor:
As a concerned member of this community, I would appreciate more information on how our citizens are doing during this coronavirus crisis. What is our current unemployment rate? How many businesses have already gone under and how many have received some assistance? Has demand at local food pantries gone up? Is there significant increase in applications for temporary assistance?
I am hoping the Martinsville Bulletin, as our local paper, can give us greater insight into the needs in the community. I would like to help in the most effective way I can.
SUZANNE FUHRMEISTER
Bassett
