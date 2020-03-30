Martinsville City Council needs to continue its business
To the editor:
What is good governance? You can not find it in the good times, it is the bad times when you recognize good governance. On March 24, members of the Martinsville City Council basically announced that they were shutting down because of the present crisis. There will not be in the foreseeable further any meetings to inform the citizens of the city’s governance.
On March 21, the Virginia attorney general released an opinion that said “local governments must meet in person in dire need.” The opinion issued by the attorney general basically said that local governments still need to meet, and not just electronically, to keep its citizens informed.
The Henry County Board of Supervisors will continue to meet. The Martinsville City Council should issues a statement to its citizens about the opinion by the Virginia attorney general and how city council is going to comply?
Leon Towarnicki, city manager, said the changes will allow the city to gain important information on the impact of COVID-19 and will eliminate the need for meetings related to the budget for “at least two months.” He went on to say, “Hopefully by then all the virus problems are in the rear-view mirror.”
Unfortunately the city manager needs to realize that the “rear-view mirror” is currently broken, and there are no arrangements in the budget to get it repaired. Adapting a budget is critical and the citizens of the city did not elect its city council members to just “drop out of the picture.”
LAWRENCE MITCHELL
Martinsville
Baptism doesn’t provide forgiveness
To the editor:
This coronavirus is very dangerous and could cause physical death. James Pence’s column(“What cleanses white as snow”, From the Pulpit, March 20) will not only bring physical death, but also spiritual death ending up in the lake of fire if you believe that baptism washes away our sins.
Please consider what the Bible has to say about forgiveness of sins. Hebrews 9:22 says without the shedding of blood there is no remission, meaning forgiveness of sins. It is the blood of Christ, not baptism. The Bible says repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name, not baptism.
Several different places in the Bible says whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. Several verses also say in whom we have redemption even the forgiveness of sins. It is not in baptism.
One verse says that through his name whosoever believeth in him shall receive remission of sins. Once again it is not baptism. After looking at what God’s word says about forgiveness of sins,m it’s very clear as you read Acts 2:38 it wasn’t baptism that our sins are forgiven but in the name of Jesus Christ, the forgiveness of sins.
Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name than Jesus under heaven, given among men, whereby we must be saved.
Salvation and forgiveness of sins is in a person, and his name is Jesus Christ. Trust Jesus Christ to save you through grace by faith in the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
GARY HUGHES
Martinsville
