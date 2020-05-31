To the editor:
The holiday has passed, and a few more individuals locally where diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.
I believe that the Martinsville City Council needs to decide what measures are to be taken for our citizens to eliminate further spreading the virus. I’m not advocating marshal law, but I do recommend enforcement by our council of rules set forth by the health care officials, our governor and those in Washington, D.C. Such as:
- Masks in public. “I cannot get or afford them” is no excuse, because Amazon has them. Buy them either yourself, have someone buy them for you and reimburse the buyer, or even have them made.
- Signs by establishments with high-tracking customer volume, specifying either closure to the public or that specific rules established by the City Council will be enforced.
- Said rules set forth by the City Council are to be in letters volunteers delivered by hand to all establishments.
- What if the establishment does not follow said guidelines? Perhaps a “slap on the hand” or, for repeat offenders, a fine and/or perhaps closure of said establishment.
- Our citizens must be made aware of the number of exposures (asymptomatic, deaths and in quarantine).
Not everyone reads the local paper nor goes on the internet to read the Bulletin. Awareness and education is the key to controlling the further spread of the virus.
HENRY STEUNEBRINK
Martinsville
