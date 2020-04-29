To the editor:
Chad Martin, as a city resident, I demand that you submit your resignation from City Council right now. You have lost your mind in all of this madness, and I fill that you cannot serve the city in the right capacity ("Martin: We should lock down Martinsville," April 15).
If you are upset that you won, I and others would not be upset if you quit. I hope you don't make me organize your removal. I can organize as well.
Go back to Charlottesville, that is were you have a business, I believe. You will fit fine on their council. The lockdown needs to be on you.
The Constitution is a compassionate document. Try not to show your noncompassionate attitude for it!
BENJAMIN GRAVELY
Martinsville
