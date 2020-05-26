May God forgive us all for supporting abortion
To the editor:
Gov. Ralph Northam is a pro-abortionist and has advocated infanticide for third-trimester-aborted procedures. Northam helped to weaken the Second Amendment of the Constitution, made it easier for abortion to take place while abetting the likes of Planned Parenthood and his third notch on his pen of dictatorship was the restrictions placed on Virginians, all in the name of safety and saving lives. He now is pushing for an eventual adoption of the rights-to-abortion amendment to the Constitution of this commonwealth.
Planned Parenthood’s annual report 2018-2019 disclosed that it had overseen 345,762 abortions. “The World Almanac” in its 2018 showed legal abortions in 2013 in the U.S. being 664,435. Remember, that is just for one year.
May God forgive us all, especially politicians who support abortions and receive money for their re-elections.
Abortion can be defined in other ways, but abortion it is no more than just an equation. It is the end of a beginning of a life beyond birth.
Abortions are essential acts according to our governor. No graveside services. No celebration of life. Not for those victims of greed and profit and, yes, political expediency.
Maybe T.S. Eliot was right when he wrote in the last stanza of “The Hollow Men”: “This is the way the word ends, This is the way the world ends, This is the way the world ends, Not with a bang but a whisper.”
GEORGE B. VIELE
Martinsville
We need to pay attention to all dangers of virus
To the editor:
As we all know, the biggest story around is the coronavirus. It’s unfortunate that the information being put out from the media and government is so inconsistent. We are all in this together, but it seems no one wants to work together for the common good.
We have a disease that’s sweeping around the world, affecting everyone and every aspect of our lives, and many disregard the fact that it’s real and dismiss the deaths that have taken place.
I’m a 46-year-old black man, paralyzed from the neck down, and one functioning lung for the past 19 years. I have about a 1% chance of survival if contracting the virus, therefore I’m cautious. Many have died, and my heart goes out to their families.
Many have recovered, and I’m thrilled for you, but don’t dismiss the concern I and others have about the virus and what it could mean for our lives. One size don’t fit all.
THERON MACK
Martinsville
