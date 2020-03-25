To the editor:
For sometime now Henry County schools have invested many funds into teaching critical-thinking skills in project-based learning (PBL). The current coronavirus journey has just handed both high school principals and school boards a challenge.
That challenge is how to manage (and avoid canceling) a high school commencement exercise in accordance of “keeping 6 feet separation” from all persons. Founded on the principle of PBL, can the Bengal and Warrior Tech schools create an outside commencement exercise on each football field?
Key issues to consider. First, space and lots of it is in supply on those venues for the graduates and parents to sit and approach the ground stage to take that valuable photograph within a separation of 6 feet.
Two, because our lives have changed recently, short notice of an outdoor commencement exercise should not be an impediment in order to plan the event to coincide with good weather.
Finally, once our school leaders use our Tech Centers to plan a modified commencement exercise, then can they work with school teachers on using exterior picnic shelters located at churches, recreation parks, and Smith River Park, etc this spring and summer to convene kiosks to schedule learning opportunities for young children who will have missed an abundance of learning days ?
In this time of uncertainity, the Marine motto is in play: ”Improvise, adapt and overcome.”
It is time to do just that. Let’s see PBL in action!
RANDY SCOTT
Martinsville
