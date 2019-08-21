‘Medicare for all’ can work
To the editor:
Whenever health care in America is discussed, we should acknowledge first that there are still a lot of Americans who don’t have health insurance. In July of 2017 Trump and the Republicans tried to end the Affordable Care Act but failed. Had they succeeded, millions would have lost health coverage.
Currently “Obamacare” is again under attack through a lawsuit brought by Republican governors and attorney generals. If successful, the lawsuit could end health insurance for the millions of Americans who depend on Obamacare for affordable coverage.
Most Americans have health insurance plans that do not provide adequate coverage, leaving them with deductibles and copays that place tremendous financial strain on families. After a serious illness or accident, a family may simply never recover from the financial setback. Even relatively healthy policyholders will testify to the frustration of dealing with insurance companies who love to charge premiums, but hate to pay claims.
Medicare was established in 1965 and has proven an effective and popular program of universal health coverage. Companies more concerned with the bottom line than with providing health care will generate lots of scary stories claiming Medicare for all will not work.
But there is no reason the United States cannot accomplish what other nations have done. Out of more than 50 countries, the U.S. is the only very highly developed country that doesn’t have universal health care. It is time we made quality health care the right of every American.
KURT MERCHANT
Martinsville