To the editor:
Have you ever watched "Forensic Files," where many of the cases are about rape? Such as the rape of a 13-year-old girl dragged from her bed in the middle of the night, her body dumped in the woods, or the rape of a 60-year-old woman who answers the door to a stranger, or the rape of a college student walking home from class never making it home, or a father raping his 6-month-old baby. "Forensic Files'" has 10 years of case after case after rape case, solved.
Have you ever watched "My 600-Pound Life," where 80% of the women were sexually molested as a child?
Rape, incest, pedophilia. Until men are able to have babies or when all men learn not to put their penises where they aren’t wanted, they should not have a say about a woman’s body and her choices.
True story: Back in the day, a son tells his father, after his mom gives birth to her 18th baby, that if he gets her pregnant one more time, he’s going to kill him.
PAMELA HAIRSTON CHISHOLM
Martinsville
