I would like to endorse and encourage every voter of Henry County to vote Nov. 5 for Shelira Morrison for the at-large member of the Henry County School Board.
She is results-oriented, motivated, energetic business professional with an intense drive to work with excellence, exceed goals and deliver solutions for the school board.
She is a lifetime resident of Henry County and works in the county. She was educated in the Henry County Public Schools and graduated from the former Laurel Park High School. She received her BS degree from VCU in business (marketing) and an MBA from Averett University. She is currently enrolled in pursuit of her doctorate at business administration at Liberty University.
She has vast training and experience as a sales representative, sales manager, enrollment recruiter, experimental learning/job placement coordinator and adjutant faculty member at National College and Patrick Henry Community College, (where she currently promotes the SEED Fund program of study and oversees the Patriot Ambassadors).
My 16 years serving on the Henry County School Board (4 as chair) makes me uniquely qualified to know the desired qualifications of a person desiring to be a future Henry County School Board member.
CURTIS R. MILLNER SR.
Martinsville
