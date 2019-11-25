To the editor:
A letter from Mary Farris ("We need to change in old ways," Nov. 12) stated that we should return to the old ways of doing things. On the outset she alluded to the Bible. I agree: we need to go back to the New Testament way of doing things. We need to be able to show a book, chapter and verse for why we do what we do and why we oppose what we oppose.
Farris goes on to say that not everyone believes in the Bible. As a 25-year-old can I tell you why a lot of young people do not believe the Bible? Because of the contradictions that permeate the denominational world. We are never going to convert atheists, agnostics, or the young "unchurched" crowd as long as they can spot denominational inconsistencies a mile away.
Here are some inconsistencies to name just a few. Denominations use musical instruments in their worship, but the New Testament church did not. In Ephesians 5:19 we have the explicit command to sing. That's all we have authority for. Should we not keep that "old way?"
Denominations use women preachers in their assemblies, but the New Testament church did not. Many preachers have told me, "That's because of the culture." If that's the case then why does Paul (someone of Roman culture) reference back to Adam & Eve (predating Jewish culture) in 1 Timothy 2:10-15? Truth trumps/transcends culture.
Young people aren't stupid. If we're going to go back to "old ways," then lets really be consistent with the New Testament.
CALEB ROBERTSON
Martinsville
823 Starling Ave.
Martinsville
VA
24112
(276) 806-3641
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.