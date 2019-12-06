To the editor:
The concept of a county declaring itself a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” is a terrible idea. Here’s why:
- 1. Anyone wishing to express his or her views regarding Second Amendment rights should address those views to our elected representatives in Richmond. County resolutions to that effect are not normal and not necessary.
- 2. The commonwealth of Virginia may enact reasonable controls over firearms, their use and ownership. To suggest that county officials and law enforcement officers should not enforce those laws is deplorable. Encouraging others to break the law is itself a crime.
- 3. Second Amendment rights are compatible with reasonable control of firearms. The unending gun violence in this country makes clear that thoughtful gun regulation is an urgent matter of public safety. When our children and grandchildren go to school, to church, to a movie or concert, we must feel sure that we have done all in our power to protect them.
KURT MERCHANT
Martinsville
