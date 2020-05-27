To the editor:
Every morning my wife and I enjoy reading the Martinsville Bulletin over breakfast: the features, cartoons, letters and opinion columnists and, yes, COVID-19 updates for our area.
It has been noticeable that there has been very little reported about the virus recently, despite the number cases in Martinsville-Henry County increasing quickly and a warning from Dr. Dietrich ("Health care worker cautions about reopening," Letters to the editor, May 21).
Surely now is exactly the right time to keep the situation in M-HC at the top of everyone’s mind. Several studies around the world and in this country including, notably, the New York antibody testing study, have shown that the true number of those infected is likely 3 to 10 times the number of positive test cases.
Recent reports in this newspaper of testing at the Mulberry Creek rest home facility show how very easy it is to miss carriers. As of last Thursday M-HC had 74 positive cases, according to The Washington Post's website. The true number of cases in the community is very possibly more than 200.
Like other people we would dearly like to see our lives "opened up" again, but let us not lose focus on first defeating this virus.
MICHAEL HAWKINS
Martinsville
