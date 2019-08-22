To the editor:
Dear church members: "I am writing to apply for the position as your pastor. My experience is more along the lines of evangelist, but I believe I could fill your position adequately. I've never attended any Bible school formally, but I much field experience. I don't have a degree on my wall, or a wall for that matter. I've traveled most of my life, renting and doing odd jobs to support myself and preaching wherever I was invited; churches, streets, even jails. As a matter of fact, I've been in jail several times and been involved in a few public squabbles. I've been accused of being anti-semantic, anti-authority and causing disturbances many places. But, I did have a few conversions to Christianity during my ministry, as well as a few healings. Thank you for considering my application."
I understand there is some disagreement about qualifications for the pastor at Martinsville First Baptist Church. It would have been nice if the committee had received this guy's letter before calling Libby Grammer.
To be clear, I did not author this letter. It was originally written by a frustrated deacon on a search committee years ago, who remains unknown. His church couldn't agree on a pastor to call. He wrote the letter from frustration. I sent it from love. You see, Libby is my niece, and I am proud of her.
The man who was fictionally applying for this pastorate was the Apostle Paul.
Christians, be careful when you attempt to judge.
BEVERLY PUCKETT
Rossville, Ga.