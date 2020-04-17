To the editor:
This is a changing world. People need to realize that God is coming back soon. Look at the world now, everything is out of order.
Our leaders must tell the truth about matters of the world and country.
We can do nothing about this coronavirus. Only God can help us, but we must change our ways and do what is right and pleasing to God. This is only the being of things to come.
The world must get right with God and repent for our sins. Only a few will have the sense to to this. In this day and age, do not be afraid of what is happening, because this is only fulfilling what the Bible says is going to happen.
I pray that our leaders will wake up and do what is right and pleasing in God's eyes. Only God can save us. Put faith in God, and everything will be all right. God loves his people.
JULIAN WILLIAMS
Fieldale
