I was accused last December of having an "I got mine" attitude. I won't disagree. I did work for and achieve the small level of success that I enjoy. I have never asked or received a dime from federal, state or local governments. But now, thanks to our legislature in Richmond, my hard-earned dollars are getting smaller by the legislative session.
I recently received an update from my state senator, Bill Stanley. He has indicated that my commute to Roanoke will get more expensive thanks to an increase in the gasoline tax as passed with all-Democratic votes, an increase of 15% over two years. It will also get more expensive to keep my groceries fresh because these same Democrats are increasing my electric bill by $23-50 per month to pay for solar and wind energy, energy sources that are unable to sustain themselves on the basis of output or production without help. It really is green energy, made from the greenbacks taken from the citizens.
I may also become a criminal thanks to the Democrats in Richmond, again not because of anything I have done overtly, but because I may own something that was previously legal. It's sort of a bizarro world idea. They decriminalize criminals and make law-abiding citizens criminals instead. Now that's progressive.
Maybe I should just smoke dope and live off the government! Never mind, that would make me a progressive liberal, and I couldn't stomach that if I had to.
PATRICK RUSMISEL
Martinsville
