To the editor:
I am going out on a limb to declare that our nation has been invaded. Not by any other nation but by a virus that also invaded other nations. It is a pandemic viral invasion. This is not the first of its kind, and others will happen. In 1918 we had the worldwide flu pandemic invasion, then swine flu, avian flu and Ebola, and each year a new flu virus has science trying to stem sickness and death. One would think we would learn how to plan for pandemics. If you have an invasion, you look to leadership.
Our Constitution provides this: Article IV, Section 4 states: “the United States shall guarantee to every state in this union a republican form of government and shall protect each of them against invasion ..."
I don’t believe our present leader is qualified for handling this invasion. He did not heed the warnings, did not know the history of prior pandemics, did not listen to the medical professionals or understand statistical data as virus spread. It is my opinion that his ignorance boarders on treason to the masses.
He has no medical training, yet he suggests remedies. He gave us "fake news" when he said early on that the virus would suddenly disappear. Then he failed to issue a "stay at home" order and left that decision to the states. Now he wants to start up the economy by May 1. If you didn’t shut it down, sir, you are not the one to start it up. The virus is not going to disappear on Trump’s schedule.
In fighting this invasion our leader has gone back to his program of quid pro quo: If you give me something, I will give you something. “Treat me nice, and I will treat you nice,” or if you want ventilators, testing materials, protective equipment or hospital facilities, etc. you need to speak well of me and tell everyone what an incredible leader I am.
An invader will always seek out the weaknesses of its foe. Trump seems to give aid to the invader by his actions. Now look at Article III, Section 3.
JOHN REHDER
Ridgeway
