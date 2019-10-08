Our modern-day pharaohs need to take note
To the editor:
I teach Sunday school, and last Sunday’s lesson caused me to think about the world we live in today. The lesson was about God sending Moses and Aaron to tell Pharaoh to let his people go.
Pharaoh’s attitude was like some of today’s leaders. He was caught up in being powerful and holding the Israelites in bondage. There was no way he would even think of losing all that free labor.
He told Moses and Aaron that he didn’t know the God who had sent them. He showed no interest in wanting to know the God of Israel. Pharaoh thought of himself as a god, even though he was a false one.
Pharaoh didn’t realize that there were consequences for disobeying the one and only true God. In the world today there are leaders who don’t seem to pay any attention to the rules that all people have to follow. Nobody is exempt.
God doesn’t want anyone to be mistreated or abused. He is our real leader, and he is not the author of confusion in the world today. Each day is filled with so much strange behavior.
In the Bible people who disobeyed God had destruction brought upon them. He allowed things to happen to remind them that he is the highest power, the Almighty God. It is useless for anybody to think of him or herself to be more powerful than God.
The request that God sent to Pharaoh is still important today. God wants people to be free of hatred and mental bondage. He wants all these modern-day Pharaohs to “Let his people go.”
MARY E. FARRIS
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.