To the editor:
Acts 18:14-15: Gallio said unto the Jews, "If it were a matter of wrong or wicked lewdness, O ye Jews, reason would that I should bear with you; But if it be a question of words and names, and of your law, look ye to it; for I will be not judge of such matters."
This Scripture speaks volumes to what I have been reading from local "pastors" who wrote letters wanting to put blame on The Martinsville Bulletin for submitting letters from the Church of Christ. The responsibility for filtering theology is not on the shoulders of the editors. The so-called religious authorities should be silencing the Church of Christ with the Scriptures if they can.
"Pastors" should not be trying to "guilt trip" the editors of this paper to remove letters the "pastors" disagree with doctrinally. The Bulletin is a platform for free speech. I thank them for that!
The "pastors" have the responsibility to answer questions (1 Peter 3:15) and "to convince the gainsayers ... stop the mouths of subverters" (Titus 1:9-11).
So why are they passing blame on the Bulletin to do their work for them? Revisit the Scripture above. Could it be they have no defense for their unbiblical actions? Guess we will have to wait to hear a response from them. But I will not be holding my breath.
MICAH ROBERTSON
Martinsville