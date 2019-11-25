To the editor:
I think the proper time has arrived for Patrick Henry Community College to scrap the business model of its performing arts troupe. The Patriot Players doesn't seem to be a proper fit for this community.
The college is asking too much to expect the community to accept the possibility of one of the performers in its recent play "Frozen Jr" could have fallen off the stage. The edge of the stage drops off into the orchestra pit. The college cushioned the floor in case anyone should fall off the stage. The college hopes that the measures in place will cushion any fall.
The Patriot Players have ventured into the new path of children's theater. The community has been generous enough to collaborate with Patrick Henry Community College in hopes of pulling off a successful project. I do not think the business model has proven its ability to trod the path of a successful attempt at children's theater.
In my opinion, the college should consider going back to the drawing board. I have learned that a disappointment in one area can be an affirmative to turn around and pursue a different opportunity.
ALEXIS C. LEE
Martinsville
