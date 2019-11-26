To the editor:
Your article (“Volunteers, donations still needed to make Warming Center a reality,” Nov. 20) opened my eyes in many ways. For one, I was not aware that Martinsville had a homeless shelter, and I was also unaware of the amount of people who undergo this crisis every winter.
This is embarrassing, because I’ve lived in Martinsville all of my life. As I kept reading, I noticed an underlying theme. In order for someone to get things such as this done, one must have many social ties relevant to helping the situation. As stated at the end of the article by Mr. Harrison, “We provide hope through our personal connections.”
When considering a smaller area like Martinsville, where “everybody knows everybody,” making new connections does not seem like much of a challenge. Our community needs to unite as one in order to get where we need to be.
If everyone is on the same page and is enthusiastic about developing stronger ties within the community, a task such as raising money to provide resources for people in need could be carried out with less difficulty. Get involved.
KENYA DILLARD
Martinsville
