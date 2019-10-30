To the editor:
I have the responsibility for providing primary law enforcement coverage for nearly 500 square miles of mountainous, sparsely populated terrain. It is not uncommon for us at night time to have only two deputies covering the entire county. Needless to say, we rely heavily on our law enforcement partners for help in certain situations.
Sheriff Lane Perry and his staff have always been a steadfast and reliable partner to the Patrick County Sheriff's Office. Whether it be providing their armored vehicle and tactical team, assisting in narcotics investigations or sending his deputies to back up mine when we are alone, he has made sure over the past twelve years that his office is ready to stand with ours.
Sheriff Perry has wisely used assets legally seized from convicted drug dealers to make the Henry County Sheriff's Office one of the best-equipped law enforcement agencies I have ever worked with. He has repeatedly made those resources available to area law enforcement agencies in their times of need.
Sheriff Perry has routinely possessed the forethought to recognize the potential evil that lurks ahead, and he has the trained personnel to confront that evil head on when it rears it's ugly head. What more could you ask for from your sheriff's office? When you tuck your children into bed tonight, remember that this entire region is safer because of Sheriff Lane Perry.
SHERIFF DAN SMITH
Stuart
