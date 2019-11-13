To the editor:
I don't think Lane Perry getting re-elected as sheriff of Henry County is a victory. It has nothing to do with God. Those 7,000 votes are not a lot. It goes to show a lot of people are not exercising their voting rights.
There's an old saying that "time takes care of everything." Arrogance and ignorance are very serious elements. Four years is a long time, and when you make enough people mad, most of the time people retaliate in strange ways, such as as whistleblowers etc.
Politics can be very tricky. We should understand that by our president. The times I've had trouble with law enforcement and the judicial system, that's when I really found out the meaning of corruption.
People who are upset about the voting results, don't worry. God had a reason for everything.
John Cassell and his team were very intelligent and made good points, plus they were going to bring more education, maturity and military to the table. Obviously the community didn't want that.
SANFORD MARTIN
Martinsville
