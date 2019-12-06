To the editor:
Being from a big family, I couldn’t wait to grow up, so I spent a lot of my teenage years in New York City. Names of the civil rights figures such as Angela Davis and Stokely Carmichael were common to me. I joined the Air Force to avoid going overseas. Being a young black man back in the day and being able to go into the Air Force was definitely breaking the racial bearer. Being a black man in Southeast Asia was definitely a challenge, with some experiences good, some bad.
I learned early on as a security policeman the levels of government corruption.
So now when I hear the talk about politics, the president, the local re-elected sheriff, etc., none of that surprise me. Politics are everywhere, even in high school sports. On good nights, when the kids are winning, all you can hear are the hurrahs. But when those kids have a bad night, you wouldn’t believe the insults about kids from grown people.
On a recent Friday night my grandson had a bad night. These kids sometimes play with injuries. My two younger grandsons, 10 and 11, left the bleachers because some old guy was talking about their brother, the quarterback. They say, "PaPa, we got up and moved, so we wouldn’t have to curse at the old man." I might have given them a high five.
The bad conduct of two NFL players on national TV is what the kids are learning from some people. Those players should be very careful of their actions and what they let come out of their mouths.
SANFORD MARTIN
Martinsville
