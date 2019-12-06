To the editor:
I was looking through the legislative agenda for the commonwealth of Virginia and found some interesting things. If House Bill 38 is passed, it would be unlawful for a person under the age of 18 to use a tanning bed. Senate Bill 32 would make it a Class 4 misdemeanor to perform corporal punishment using an "inanimate object," in other words keep your belt on . Now with all of this protection of children, you would think that an invasive procedure would also have protections, but SB 21 removes the requirement that a minor child receive the consent of a parent or guardian when requesting and receiving an abortion.
A procedure that will cause the skin to turn brown is illegal, but one that can cause reproductive problems in the future is not? That is logic that escapes me, unless you consider that we are in a new era when children are only considered human if the mommy says so (with the consultation of a physician). I expect that someone will introduce a bill that will make abortions basically available on demand up to and including the day of birth, or a little after if, Gov. Ralph Northam is in the room.
Hey, firearms owners, look out, you can be charged with a felony if you sell your best friend a firearm. Oh and that rifle that you own that has a magazine with a capacity of more than 10 will be an assault weapon as defined in at least one proposed bill.
Small business owners, begin your search for employees that can do multiple jobs well. The smart folks in Richmond are raising the pay for employees that possibly haven't earned a raise. As the years go by, you will be forced to pay an entry-level person a wage that is not supported by his or her ability to produce .
The commonwealth is now in the hands of politicians who do not serve the people they represent .
PATRICK RUSMISEL
Martinsville
