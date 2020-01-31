Praise for Father Mark White’s speaking out about church
To the editor:
On behalf of the sexual abuse survivors at the hands of priests in the Richmond Diocese, I would like to personally thank Fr. Mark White of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for his public support. He has been the only priest in the entire diocese to publicly acknowledge our struggles and question the handling of this crisis by the Diocese. Reading his online blog over the past year has given me strength as I watched him challenge the bishop over his lack of transparency in reporting the facts behind the published list of credibly accused priest as well as the renaming of Bishop Sullivan High School.
I am saddened that the diocese has forced him to remove his blog and threatened him with further discipline. But I am not surprised based on my past 20 years meeting with bishops and diocesan officials seeking honesty and transparency on the sexual abuse that occurred at both my Catholic grade school and high school seminary on myself and numerous friends and classmates.
May the force be with you Fr. Mark! Thank you for your courage in putting truth and justice above your priesthood.
THOMAS LEE
Virginia Beach
