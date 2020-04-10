To the editor:
There are many people today who are scared and turning to God in prayer, crying out for protection from this virus, but in their everyday lives, these same people live as if there is no God.
How does God feel about that? James 3:10 says: “Out of the same mouth proceedeth blessing and cursing. My brethren these things ought not so to be.”
Revelation 3:16 says: “So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my mouth.”
God also says in his word that he does not hear the prayers of sinners. John 9:31: “Now we know that God heareth not sinners: but if any man be a worshipper of God and doeth His will, him He heareth.”
This doesn’t mean you have to be perfect to be heard, but it does mean that you must not be living a life of sin.
So how do you know that your prayers are being heard? By being in the Lord’s church. How do you get into the Lord’s church? Mark 16:16: “He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned.” Acts 2:38: “Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized everyone of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins…..” Acts 2:47: “Praising God, and having favour with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved.”
ANGIE WASHBURN
Axton
