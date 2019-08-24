Pregnancy Care Center merits support
To the editor:
This has been a full year for news on “reproductive rights.” I am not going to argue the difference between pro-choice and pro-life, but I will offer this suggestion. To be pro choice there must be more than one alternative. Let me tell you about an alternative.
We have a facility in Martinsville called the Pregnancy Care Center of MHC (Martinsville and Henry County). The Pregnancy Care Center is the alternative to ending a pregnancy. This facility offers free sonograms, parenting classes, counselling services, baby supplies and more. The PCC is a 501c3, which means they operate on donated funds. There are some grants awarded to them, but for the most part it is individuals and companies that keep them open.
We are Bikers for Babies MHC, and our mission is to provide funds for the operation of the PCC. On Saturday we had gathered motorcycles and hot rods to raise money for the center. It’s hard to justify the “pro-choice” label if you aren’t supporting more than one option.
PATRICK RUSMISEL
Martinsville