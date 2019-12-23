To the editor:
The letter writer who said we need to elect good, responsible politicians to our state and federal positions ("we should hold our leaders to high standards," Dec. 13) is exactly right. We need more politicians like our president who will make promises and actually work to fulfill them instead of making impossible wish lists like the opposition.
Most people realize that it is easy for politicians to promise the world to the voters just to get elected, and it is hard to beat Santa Claus. Just listen to the Democratic debates, and you will hear free, free and more free stuff, if you just elect us back into power. Folks, that is what it is all about, power to control us, increase our taxes, take guns from law-abiding citizens, give billions to illegal immigrants, destroy our economy. And they definitely do not care to put America's interests first.
Yes, this letter hit the nail on the head. This obviously includes our Virginia leaders, Gov. ("blackface, abortion on demand") Northam, plus Lt. Gov. Fairfax and also Attorney General ("blackface") Herring. These are three prime examples of what is wrong with especially Virginia politics and why people do not trust politicians.
If the playing field was fair, our "top three leaders" in this state would be history, but the public is becoming more aware that we are treated like mushrooms, kept in the dark and fed a bunch of crap. Again, we do need leaders who will put Americans first, do what they said they would do and not apologize for American greatness. Shout it to the "rooftops" how great we are!
STEVE EANES
Martinsville
