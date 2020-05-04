To the editor:
I don’t know where one of your writers, Carol Meyer, gets her information, but she should do serious fact checking. In regards to her My Word ("The president needs to step up, April 9), I don’t know how much more a world leader can do. And by the way the way the proper title is President Trump, not merely “Trump,” or TV star, or real estate tycoon, as an earlier column once suggested in your paper. As a subscriber I think I am entitled to some professional journalism.
As I recall, our president was the first person to take any action against COVID-19. He offered help to China, the source of our current pandemic, but was refused. Once the virus threatened our country he imposed a travel ban and for that was called racist. The latter move probably saved lives.
I really wouldn’t know where to fault him, except that I do wish he would put the country back to work and let the medical experts work on prevention and cure instead of dictating what the rest of us should do.
The president’s administrative skills have been superb, and he has been very transparent during his press conferences while providing generous information and deserves credit for that. He has put a brilliant medical task force together, gotten the private sector involved, also insurance companies, public service, corporate America and recently even a stubborn and arrogant Congress. Add to it the American people across the land are stepping up. Our one silver lining is that the country is more united than it has been since 9-11, although the latter didn’t last very long.
Whether we like it or not, this is no time to be criticizing presidents, governors or mayors. They are facing a serious crisis and deserve our support. This is a time for coming together, and a little hope and optimism wouldn’t hurt.
Aside from China’s dishonest regime, the real failure is a hateful and toxic press. Sadly our own paper hasn’t been much help. Clean up your act with a sense of fair play.
WAYNE L. SMYTH
Fieldale
