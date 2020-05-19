To the editor:
It is unfortunate that Fr. Mark White has fallen from grace with his superior, Bishop Knestout. While the Catholic Church gives lip service to transparency in revealing names of sexual abusers and their accomplices, Father White’s blog offers validation, support and hope.
Sexual abuse affects one to their very core. . The aftermath lurks, exhibiting itself as negativity, fear, anxiety, isolation, anger, depression and, without help, addiction and sometimes suicide. Some are affected daily. Others are affected especially during times when life stressors are out of their control.
The offering of compassion in Father White’s blog is solace to those who might otherwise remain alone in the aftermath. Family and friends often misunderstand them. In his way, Father White is righting the wrong of the Catholic Church.
To those who have found safety and honesty in another church, Father White’s blog may be as a voice in the wind but, in the end, the scourge of the Catholic Church will not go away until it is addressed honestly and completely. The crumbs of monetary compensation offered by the church don’t compensate for the names of perpetrators who remain under lock and key.
DOTTIE KLAMMER
North Chesterfield
