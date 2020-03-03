To the editor:
In her recent My Word ("Letter misrepresents people and guns, Feb. 26), Katina Vipperman in the second paragraph says that Lonnie Reynolds and Jermain Penn Jr. should not be labeled "thugs," as I had done in a prior letter. Webster's Dictionary defines thugs as, "a violent person or criminal." These young men are being charged with second degree murder that took place at drug deal gone bad. They certainly fit the definition of a "thug."
Vipperman letter asks if I am a "white supremacist or just plain racist?" Why would she even ask that? In none of my letters to the editor did I ever mention anyone's skin color. I used names, ages, locations and the fact that an AR-15 was NOT used in the alleged crime. Every Sunday I worship with the Church of Christ, where the membership is 50% black.
Vipperman is not the first person to play the race card in this Second Amendment discussion. Pamela Chisholm said in her letter ("What's in the heart does matter," Feb. 23), "Referencing the Constitution, I can safely state that they all believed in white supremacy." You know Ms. Chisholm, the Second Amendment is not for white folks only? Every law-abiding citizen who is "non-Caucasian" should have a gun in their home for self defense against criminals of any skin color.
Ms. Chisholm goes on to say that "only the police and military should have a weapon as powerful as an AR-15."... That's what the Gestapo Nazis said in the 1930s. Will we repeat history in Virginia? I hope not.
CALEB ROBERTSON
Martinsville
823 Starling Ave.
Martinsville
VA
24112
Email: calebgrobertson@gmail.com
Phone: (276) 806-3641
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.