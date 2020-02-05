To the editor:
I appreciate very much letter writer Pamela Hairston Chisholm's asking for the connection of the KKK and the Nation of Islam ("Klan, Nation of Islam hardly equal," Jan. 29). They are opposites sides of the same racist agenda. The KKK upholds white supremacy, while the Nation of Islam upholds black supremacy.
The KKK would attempt to misuse the Bible to promote white dominance over other races. Using passages that use the word "beast" as describing black people, which is not accurate. While with the Nation of Islam, its leader Elijah Muhammad, preaches that the black race was created first, was the only race in existence until a scientist created the first white man in a lab.
On Page 6 of "Message to the Blackman," Elijah says the whole white race are devils, enemies of the black man and to be shunned and never accepted. My reason of introducing the Nation into the conversation is to show that this is not just a white problem of race. It is just as much a black problem of race and the Church of Christ has been busy trying to remove both.
Any group that says a person is evil just because of the color of his skin is wrong. That is what both groups. The way to remove these groups is to teach truth on this matter. There is one God who created all of us with the same life-sustaining blood (Acts 17:26). We cannot simply pass laws. We must present evidence to change minds on the matter.
MICAH ROBERTSON
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.