To the editor:
The discussion about Martinsville's reverting from a city to a town (“Residents sound off idea of reversion,” Nov. 21) has stirred up multiple opinions, and based off what I’ve read, a lot of citizens are dissatisfied.
I took note of the fact that some attendees of the reversion meeting were constitutional officers who would have their jobs eliminated if the city were to go through with this plan. The city needs to consider those who could potentially lose their jobs and what resources they can provide for them if we do become a town.
Another con to this idea is the fact that the Henry County Board of Supervisors would get control of redistricting the city however it feels is best. Eric Monday, city attorney and assistant city manager, touched on how this could potentially affect the African-American population within our city.
This is also where the unethical side of gerrymandering can come into the situation because of how it can easily favor a certain demographic or social class. In all, I think the City Council should consider every possibility of this reversion, whether it be good or bad for the sake of the people of Martinsville and Henry County.
ALAYNA CAMPBELL
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.