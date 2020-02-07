To the editor:
On Jan. 21 the Martinsville Bulletin’s headline read, “Thousands Rally in Richmond.” The front-page story reported that 22,000 protesters gathered in Richmond to advocate for protection of their Second Amendment rights. Since both houses of Virginia’s legislature and the governor’s mansion are controlled by Democrats, citizens are concerned that their gun rights are vulnerable.
Another rally is scheduled in Richmond on Feb. 13, the second annual Virginia March for Life (www.marchforlife.org). Concerned, pro-life citizens will advocate for legal reforms to protect unborn babies and to stop extreme abortion legislation. The 2019 march drew approximately 7,000 protesters reacting to a third trimester abortion bill put forward in the legislature. The proposed law would allow abortions up to the moment of birth, denying a third trimester baby’s right to life.
Americans pride themselves on being compassionate towards unborn animals; eggs of bald eagles and sea turtles are even protected by law. Are lives of unborn children less deserving of legal protection? The invention of ultrasound technology provides a virtual window into the mother’s womb. Ultrasound images reveal that unborn babies are alive and feel pain. An abortion clinic worker has recounted how a baby tried to protect itself, struggling to move away as the abortionist’s instruments closed in (www.abbyjohnson.org). The fact that late-term abortion is a cruel, inhumane procedure is indisputable.
As citizens of a democratic republic each of us bears some responsibility for the laws enacted. Whenever government creates laws destructive to the right to life, it is our duty to oppose such injustice. Ask yourself, would a compassionate citizenry support laws that allow the abortion of late-term babies? If you answer “No,” don’t be silent. Proverbs 31: 8 (NKJV) instructs us: “Open your mouth for the speechless, in the cause of all who are appointed to die.”
CINDY SHIRLEY
Ridgeway
